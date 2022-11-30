Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’

LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - A drug lord, born in Laredo, is listed as no longer being under federal custody.

Édgar Valdez Villarreal, known as ‘La Barbie’, was captured in August 2010. In 2015, he was extradited to the United States along with other drug lords. In 2016, he plead guilty in an Atlanta federal court and was sentenced to over 40 years in prison.

According to several media outlets, Villarreal is no longer in the custody of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. It’s unclear if he’s under custody by another agency.

Villarreal was born in Laredo, Texas, and played high school football before becoming a drug lord.

