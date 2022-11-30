Shop Local
Early voting underway for runoff elections

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Early voting for the runoff election is officially underway in Webb County.

After a busy November election, there are a few races that need the voters to narrow down a winner.

The races that are headed for a runoff are district one, district six, and the mayoral race.

Early voting started on Nov. 30 and ends on Dec. 13.

While runoff elections are typically slower than the general election, Jose Luis Castillo with the Webb County Elections Office said roughly 100 people started showing up at 9 a.m.

“The trend normally for runoffs is a little low but I do expect it to be higher than normal,” said Castillo. “We do have some contested races, I was looking at some numbers already this morning. It’s higher than what I anticipated especially where we have in areas of the city where we have contested council member races, the turnout is a little higher than in other areas.”

Just a reminder, hours will be extended from monday through saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Election Day is Dec. 17.

