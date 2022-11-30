It’s a cool day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning a cold front passed across Webb County around 6am dropping temperatures in upper 50s for the morning hours .

The front has left behind windy conditions gust up to 28MPH until 2PM.

It’s going to be a cool day compared to yesterday temperatures will increase into the 60s due to sunny skies a high of 66 today.

Increasing clouds for tonight nice and cool a low of 49.

By Friday into next week were expected to warm up highs ranging in the 70s and 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

