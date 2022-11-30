Shop Local
Laredo breaks ground on new Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo broke ground on a new wastewater treatment plant on Wednesday, November 30. The project consists of constructing a 4.75 million gallon-per-day wastewater treatment plant with the possibility of expanding in the future.

The new Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant is a vital part of a larger plan by the city to decommission and close the aging Zacate Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The new plant, located on the 8300 block of Tejas Loop, will allow the city to provide long-term treatment of wastewater with more modern and efficient technologies.

Councilmember for District 7, Vanessa Perez, said, ”A lot of the businesses that are right here on Tejas Loop, they don’t have a sewer system. They are not hooked up to our sewer system. That’s something that’s been on my radar since I came in to see how we can get them to be part of our sewer system. Hopefully, with this project, we can accommodate that request because I know a lot of them are interested and it’s right here.”

The Texas Water Development Board and the city of Laredo fund the project. It is estimated to be completed by early 2025 and will cost about $55 million.

