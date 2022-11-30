Shop Local
Laredo prepares for 58th annual Christmas parade

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Preparations are underway for the 58th Christmas parade in Laredo.

Rene Cardona, the director of the Texas Parade Association in Laredo says this will be the last time the parade will take place at night. He says they’ve received more than 120 entries.

2022′s Grand Marshall will be KGNS news anchor Mindy Casso. “The theme is lights, camera, Christmas. So, the theme has Santa Claus as the director of any movie that you can imagine. All the schools that are participating are doing a movie theme, and of course, Santa is directing it, and he’s directing the entire parade,” said Cardona.

The parade is set for Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m. The route will start in front of Burlington Coat Factory on San Bernardo Avenue and end at the Laredo ISD Complex where the former civic center used to be.

