Laredo Utilities Department reports good water quality

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the year ends, the Laredo community questions whether the water issues are coming to an end as well.

From not having enough water to floods to boil notices, the Utilities Department director Arturo Garcia gave an update on the water to city council. He says they are having success with the water quality.

Garcia says TCEQ has done inspections on the water in Laredo, as they are trying to achieve superior water quality in the city. He says he believes this can be possible by mid-2023.

After TCEQ’s last inspection this July, they said the water’s quality looked good and very consistent. Garcia says the department has new real-time monitoring on the chlorine and ammonia levels in the water and the chlorine levels have been maintained.

Other results from new operating procedures at the water plants included decreased flushing and decreased risk of nitrification. Also, the action plan for nitrification has been updated.

Garcia says other improvements for the future include treating chlorine dioxide in our water and that random inspections for the water continue to be done by the state with no violations found since July 4.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.