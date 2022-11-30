Shop Local
Lawsuit claims illegal votes were counted in the race for City Council District Two

By Mindy Casso
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A lawsuit is filed claiming that illegal votes were cast in the race for City Council District Two.

In a 16-page document, attorneys representing Ricardo “Richie” Rangel who ran for the seat against Daisy Campos Rodriguez, the wife of the exiting council member Vidal Rodriguez, claim 51 people should not have voted in District Two.

The lawsuit claims that people illegally moved into District Two to vote.

If true, that would be a violation of Texas election law.

The lawsuit mentions by name 51 people who are said to have taken part in the scheme.

It alleges that those 51 people registered to vote in homes that they do not live in, which includes 18 people who were even registered at the same address.

Most of them doing so between the March primary and the Nov. 8 election.

Attorneys for Rangel also state that they have evidence showing many of the 51 people are either directly related to or are friends of Daisy Campos Rodriguez, some of them are even members of local law enforcement.

The petition also accuses some of receiving Covid-19 federal rental assistance money administered by the city for homes they were registered to vote in but allegedly did not live in.

Attorneys for Rangel are requesting another manual recount, a machine recount and that all 51 votes be voided and subtracted from Daisy Campos Rodriguez’s vote total.

If that were to happen, it would declare Ricardo Rangel the winner of the district two seat.

As a final alternative, they say the court should order a new election.

Daisy Campos Rodriguez was sworn into office this past Monday morning and presided over Monday night’s City Council meeting.

KGNS News reached out to her on Wednesday for comment on the lawsuit but did not receive a response.

Below is a full copy of the lawsuit.

