Pet of the Week: Donny

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, there’s a new pup on the block that may have the right stuff to be the perfect pet to take home!

Donny is a heeler-mix who is roughly three years old, but he’s still a puppy at heart.

He loves to play with his toys, he’s very happy and energic and loves to play with others.

Animal experts over at the Laredo Animal Care Services shelter say he is already full-grown.

If you would like to adopt Donny, you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services 956-625-1860.

You can also stop at the shelter which is located at 5202 Maher Avenue.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. but they are closed on Sunday.

