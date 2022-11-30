Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Registration underway for Cola Blanca Big Buck contest

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Deer season is officially underway, and with that comes the hugely popular Cola Blanca Big Buck contest.

Over 400 hunters from all over south Texas and northern Mexico have been known to take part in the event in the past, bringing some vital revenue to the local economy.

President of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Gabriel Morales said, ”Registration is now open at www.colablanca.com. So, anyone who would like to register right now is the right moment. With this partnership, we’ll be able to enhance the offer that we have for our hunters coming into the region.”

Sames Laredo Chevrolet was announced as this year’s sponsor.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Trial of Juan David Ortiz: Day 2
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359

Latest News

Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena
Navidad Fest returns to the Sames Auto Arena
Registration underway for Cola Blanca Big Buck contest
Registration underway for Cola Blanca Big Buck contest
House passes bill to block rail strike; Congressman Cuellar votes in favor
House passes bill to block rail strike; Congressman Cuellar votes in favor
Laredo breaks ground on new Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant
Laredo breaks ground on new Manadas Wastewater Treatment Plant
To avoid even higher gas and food prices, Congress could vote on avoiding a rail strike.
House passes bill to block rail strike; Congressman Cuellar votes in favor