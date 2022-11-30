Registration underway for Cola Blanca Big Buck contest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Deer season is officially underway, and with that comes the hugely popular Cola Blanca Big Buck contest.

Over 400 hunters from all over south Texas and northern Mexico have been known to take part in the event in the past, bringing some vital revenue to the local economy.

President of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce Gabriel Morales said, ”Registration is now open at www.colablanca.com. So, anyone who would like to register right now is the right moment. With this partnership, we’ll be able to enhance the offer that we have for our hunters coming into the region.”

Sames Laredo Chevrolet was announced as this year’s sponsor.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.