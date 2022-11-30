Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Sames Auto Arena to hold annual Navidad Fest

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An annual holiday tradition is back!

The Sames Auto Arena will be transformed into the North Pole Wednesday night for the annual Navidad Fest!

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Christmas Tree Lighting starting at 7 p.m. on the dot.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz will welcome Santa Claus himself as well as his eight reindeer.

Residents will be able to sip on a hot cup of cocoa, go ice skating and slide on the snow.

Local student choirs will also show performances through the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warm as the indoor temperatures are expected to be rather chilly.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Trial of Juan David Ortiz: Day 2
Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
Open Court: Trial of Juan David Ortiz, ex-Border Patrol agent accused of murdering 4 women
File photo: Nuevo Laredo Mexico
Gunfire reported in Nuevo Laredo after arrest of alleged crime boss
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359

Latest News

Lawsuit claims illegal votes were counted in race for district two
Lawsuit claims illegal votes were counted in the race for City Council District Two
Laredo prepares for 58th annual Christmas parade
Laredo prepares for 58th annual Christmas parade
City of Laredo to hold winter job fair
Preparations underway for annual Christmas parade
Preparations underway for annual Christmas Parade
Early voting underway for runoff elections