Sames Auto Arena to hold annual Navidad Fest

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An annual holiday tradition is back!

The Sames Auto Arena will be transformed into the North Pole Wednesday night for the annual Navidad Fest!

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Christmas Tree Lighting starting at 7 p.m. on the dot.

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz will welcome Santa Claus himself as well as his eight reindeer.

Residents will be able to sip on a hot cup of cocoa, go ice skating and slide on the snow.

Local student choirs will also show performances through the evening.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warm as the indoor temperatures are expected to be rather chilly.

