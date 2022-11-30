Shop Local
Study: 4-day global work week pilot program shows success

By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new 6-month study says a 4-day weekly job schedule appears to provide a win-win situation.

Researchers with the non-profit 4 Day Week Global say the average revenue rose nearly 40% compared to the same period the year before with a 5-day schedule in place.

The workers themselves also liked the schedule change, saying they felt less stress and burnout.

The findings are based on 903 employees from 33 companies who made the schedule change with no change in pay.

Few companies involved in the study said they planned to keep the 4-day schedule, at least for now.

A separate 6-month study in the United Kingdom by 4 Day Week Global just wrapped up. The results are expected back early next year.

