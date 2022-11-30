‘Toys for Tots’ drive begins, support solicited from Webb County

Shop Local
By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A program that makes sure every child has a toy for Christmas is collecting for its mission.

Toys for Tots began its drive on Tuesday, November 29, and continues through Friday, December 16.

A representative with the United States Marine Corps Reserve went before the commissioner’s court on Tuesday to solicit their support. Sgt. Armando Velasco, the Toys for Tots coordinator, said, “what I came here today for is to ask the county for their support, for storage space, for transportation, for distribution, for a program for Toys for Tots. I already have almost a house full of toys, but we want more. We want to have more toys so we can distribute them to all the less-privileged children here in Laredo, and across the border too. So I’m gonna ask for facilities, for transportation, all that, here at the county.”

Drop-off stations have been set up in different parts of town.

