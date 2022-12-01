Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.
An Amber Alert was issued for Athena Strand, a 7-year-old from Paradise, Texas.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued Thursday in Texas for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Athena Strand had last been seen at 5:45 p.m. local time Wednesday in the 200 block of County Road 3573 in the town of Paradise. She is described as 4 feet tall and 65 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray longsleeve shirt with white flowers, blue jeans with white flowers on the pockets and brown boots. She has pierced ears but no earrings and two red birthmarks on her lower back.

Anyone with information can contact the Wise County Sheriff’s Office at 940-627-5971 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
File: Laredo Public Library
City of Laredo to hold winter hiring event on Thursday
Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot in September. Two other...
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles

Latest News

There are new signs the U.S. economy might be on the upswing. (CNN, POOL, BROOKINGS INSTITUTE)
Economic relief may be on the horizon as gas prices, inflation rates drop
FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they...
Supreme Court justices keep student loan cancellation blocked for now
FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
Charles Hew Crooks, 23, died as a result of accidentally falling out of a plane in North...
North Carolina co-pilot’s death in fall from plane ruled accidental