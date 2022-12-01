Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo Parks hosting concert in the park and holiday events

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Parks Department is inviting the community to a whole slew of events, some of which are to ring in the winter season!

Now that December is officially underway, the city is getting ready to deck the parks with Christmas decorations and of course Christmas lights!

This Friday, the city will hold its eighth annual Light the Way for Christmas event at North Central Park.

Families will be treated to some choir performances a train and sleigh ride as well as food vendors.

The event be Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

North Central Park will be the venue for another event taking place on Saturday evening.

Th concert in the park that was supposed to take place on November the 19th has been moved to December 3 at the North Central Park lot behind Concentrix and Chase Bank.

Local bands Voodoo Vibe and Little Sister will be playing all your favorite classic rock hits from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s free and open to the public, all you need to do is bring your lawn chair.

That’s not all, there will be another Grinchmas themed event at Fasken Rec Center on December 8 at 5 p.m.

For more information call 956-729-4600.

