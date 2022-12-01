Cool and cloudy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning were waking up to a cloudy day and a temperature in the low 50s .

Today cloudy skies with a few sprinkles possible and temperatures only staying in the 50s a high of 56.

Tonight a low of 51 with possible fog into tomorrow morning with light drizzle .

Tomorrow cloudy in the morning with temps in the 50s then partly to mostly sunny warming up into the upper 70s.

Weekend into next week warm and humid with highs in the 70s to low 80s .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.