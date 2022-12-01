Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road, donates to Uvalde community

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Members of the Laredo biker community got on their Harleys and drove all the way to Uvalde to bring holiday cheer to the community currently coping with loss.

In mid-November, Elsa Zarate with help from her friends held her annual “Elsa’s Little Toy Drive.” She asked the community to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to kids in need, but this time, she hit the road and took those toys and drove to Uvalde where she presented the gifts to the students from Robb Elementary School and the Uvalde community. The community was rocked when a shooter opened fire at the school back in May, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Zarate said, “It was a little different this time because it was raining and it was very cold and we went to a place we don’t know very well, but the people there are wonderful. It’s a very tight-knit community. We had the privilege and honor to take the toys we collected with the help from the community and deliver them personally.”

Zarate said that the Uvalde community is grateful for the gifts and support and help from neighboring communities during this difficult time.

“Elsa’s Little Toy Drive” has been an annual event since 2008.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Joshua Davila
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man allegedly struck by semi-trailer dies from injuries

Latest News

PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event
‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event