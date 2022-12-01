‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road, donates to Uvalde community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Members of the Laredo biker community got on their Harleys and drove all the way to Uvalde to bring holiday cheer to the community currently coping with loss.

In mid-November, Elsa Zarate with help from her friends held her annual “Elsa’s Little Toy Drive.” She asked the community to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to kids in need, but this time, she hit the road and took those toys and drove to Uvalde where she presented the gifts to the students from Robb Elementary School and the Uvalde community. The community was rocked when a shooter opened fire at the school back in May, killing 19 students and two teachers.

Zarate said, “It was a little different this time because it was raining and it was very cold and we went to a place we don’t know very well, but the people there are wonderful. It’s a very tight-knit community. We had the privilege and honor to take the toys we collected with the help from the community and deliver them personally.”

Zarate said that the Uvalde community is grateful for the gifts and support and help from neighboring communities during this difficult time.

“Elsa’s Little Toy Drive” has been an annual event since 2008.

