Give a little bit during this year’s ‘Mission Give Laredo’

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While Giving Tuesday has come and gone, the efforts to help others continues to go strong in the community as organizers prepare for the 17th annual Mission Give Laredo.

Every year, the Bethany House and Sames Kia sets up at the 6200 block of San Dario Avenue to collect supplies such as clothes, non-perishable food items, and monetary donations.

They also welcome household items in good condition along with hygiene products and blankets.

It’s a great opportunity to donate gently used items that could help others before the frigid winter season.

Residents can drop off your donations Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 6621 San Dario Avenue.

Any little donation could help go a long way.

