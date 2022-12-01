House passes bill to block rail strike; Congressman Cuellar votes in favor

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The House passed a tentative rail agreement that puts the brakes on a potential strike.

The bill passed by a tally of 290 to137, with 79 Republicans voting alongside the Democratic party. Eight Democrats, including representatives Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of new york and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, voted against the proposal.

U.S Congressman Henry Cuellar voted in favor of the tentative rail labor agreement this afternoon. Earlier this week, he issued the following statement:

“The looming threat of a railroad worker strike is too big and too consequential to ignore. The United States risks 750,000 rail workers losing their jobs and millions of families being unable to obtain basic necessities like groceries and medication. Ultimately, rail traffic stoppage could result in $2 billion daily losses to the American economy through a culmination of backed-up cargo, shipment delays, and canceled commuter rail services. Adopting the Tentative Railroad Agreement is critical to preventing our economy from coming to a grinding halt.

Furthermore, railroad workers are crucial to the 28th District of Texas. At the Texas-Mexican Railway International Bridge in Laredo, an average of 25 trains per day cross the border, making it the busiest railroad freight gateway in North America. The goods that flow between this railway provide motor vehicles, retail goods, and appliances for American consumers.

The Tentative Railroad Agreement provides great benefits for the many hardworking railroad workers that put food on our grocery shelves, medicine in our pharmacies, and make our economy the best in the world. These benefits include a 24% raise in wages, no changes in copays, deductibles or coinsurance costs, some time off for routine, preventative, and emergency medical care, and protecting the two-man crew. I support these provisions, and I will continue to fight for more benefits for railroad workers, including paid sick leave.

The solution is simple. I look forward to voting for the Tentative Railroad Agreement in the House later this week.”

A provision to the rail agreement that calls for adding more paid sick days for workers also passed the house Wednesday, November 30 by a slimmer 221 to 207 vote. In that case, only three Republicans voted with their Democratic counterparts.

This bill is now heading over to the Senate.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.