Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many jobseekers headed over to the Joe Guerra Public Library in hopes of applying for a city position.

The City of laredo held its winter hiring event in hopes of filling 61 vacancies in several different departments.

Officials with the City of Laredo Human Resources Department say the job fairs help speed up the hiring process for qualified candidates.

Carol Thurkettle with the department said some of the departments featured during Thursday’s event included the bridge department and animal care services department.

“We have high volume with our utilities department and our health department, they have a lot of positions that are needed to provide services to our public,” said Thurkettle.

