Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many jobseekers headed over to the Joe Guerra Public Library in hopes of applying for a city position.

The City of laredo held its winter hiring event in hopes of filling 61 vacancies in several different departments.

Officials with the City of Laredo Human Resources Department say the job fairs help speed up the hiring process for qualified candidates.

Carol Thurkettle with the department said some of the departments featured during Thursday’s event included the bridge department and animal care services department.

“We have high volume with our utilities department and our health department, they have a lot of positions that are needed to provide services to our public,” said Thurkettle.

If you would like to learn more about any of the job vacancies, you can click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Joshua Davila
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man allegedly struck by semi-trailer dies from injuries

Latest News

PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event
‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road