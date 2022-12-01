Juan David Ortiz trial continues on day four

BEXAR COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The trial for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women continues in Bexar County Thursday morning.

After a full day of testimony from law enforcement officials who were working the case, footage of the interrogation video was shown to jurors in the courtroom.

On Thursday morning, more of the interrogation footage was revealed showing Ortiz’s reaction and response after they brought him in for questioning.

You can watch day four of the trial on KSAT’s livestream.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.