Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Man charged with human smuggling after migrants found in conex box

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection to an alleged human smuggling attempt that was foiled by authorities earlier this week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jose Luis Jimenez Gamez, 34 and charged him with human smuggling.

The incident was reported on Monday, Nov 28 at around 8 p.m.

The discovery was made on Monday, Nov. 28 at around 8 p.m. when special agents from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division located a truck tractor suspected of concealing several undocumetned immigrants at a junkyard on Highway 359.

Agents approached the trailer and multiple people got out on foot and attempted to evade authorities.

Officers searched the property and found 50 undocumetned immigrants inside a Conex box.

Authorities confirmed that the semi-trailer was reported stolen out of the Laredo Police Department.

After a thorough investigation, it was found that the company logos present on the truck tractor were cloned.

As a result, Jimenez Gamez was arrested and taken into custody.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Joshua Davila
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man allegedly struck by semi-trailer dies from injuries

Latest News

‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road,
‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road, donates to Uvalde community
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident
Man killed in auto-pedestrian accident involving semi-truck
Woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly
Juan David Ortiz trial continues on day four