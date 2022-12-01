Man charged with human smuggling after migrants found in conex box

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges in connection to an alleged human smuggling attempt that was foiled by authorities earlier this week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jose Luis Jimenez Gamez, 34 and charged him with human smuggling.

The incident was reported on Monday, Nov 28 at around 8 p.m.

The discovery was made on Monday, Nov. 28 at around 8 p.m. when special agents from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division located a truck tractor suspected of concealing several undocumetned immigrants at a junkyard on Highway 359.

Agents approached the trailer and multiple people got out on foot and attempted to evade authorities.

Officers searched the property and found 50 undocumetned immigrants inside a Conex box.

Authorities confirmed that the semi-trailer was reported stolen out of the Laredo Police Department.

After a thorough investigation, it was found that the company logos present on the truck tractor were cloned.

As a result, Jimenez Gamez was arrested and taken into custody.

