Man allegedly struck by semi-trailer dies from injuries

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that claimed the life of one man.

The incident was reported on Wednesday at around 3:15 p.m. at the 1100 block of Black Diamond.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened inside a private property involving an 18-wheeler and a male victim.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

CAPERS Investigators and the Crash Team are currently investigating this accident.

