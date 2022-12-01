Shop Local
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off...
Mark Curtis Wells was charged with felony mayhem after police say he bit a person's nose off during an argument.(Source: Bay St. Louis Police Department via Facebook)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (AP) - A Mississippi man is out on bond after being accused of biting a person’s nose off Monday night.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. Police officers responded to a complaint of an assault and arrived to find a victim with a disfiguring facial injury.

“The investigation determined that suspect, Mark Curtis Wells, bit the nose off of the victim,” Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a news release.

According to the release, officers learned an argument had ensued prior to the incident between Wells and the victim over a golf game played at a neighboring golf course. The argument continued throughout the day until it culminated in the casino parking lot.

Wells initially fled the scene in a dark-colored Tesla, but later turned himself in. He was charged with felony Mayhem and booked on a $50,000 bond into the Hancock County jail. He paid down the bond and was released from custody less than an hour after being booked, reported the Biloxi Sun Herald.

An attorney for Wells could not immediately be reached for comment.

