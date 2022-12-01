PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization, PILLAR, hosted a seminar to discuss several mental health topics.

It took place at the U.S. Border Patrol Health Quarter Pavillion. PILLAR showed a recorded testimony from Ciara Mungia, the daughter of Claudine Anne Luera. Luera is one of the 4 women allegedly killed by a former Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz.

PILLAR’s co-founder, Manuel Sanchez said the purpose of this seminar is to bring mental health awareness and bring support to Laredo. You can contact PILLAR at 956-723-7457.

