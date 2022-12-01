Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo non-profit organization, PILLAR, hosted a seminar to discuss several mental health topics.

It took place at the U.S. Border Patrol Health Quarter Pavillion. PILLAR showed a recorded testimony from Ciara Mungia, the daughter of Claudine Anne Luera. Luera is one of the 4 women allegedly killed by a former Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz.

PILLAR’s co-founder, Manuel Sanchez said the purpose of this seminar is to bring mental health awareness and bring support to Laredo. You can contact PILLAR at 956-723-7457.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Joshua Davila
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man allegedly struck by semi-trailer dies from injuries

Latest News

PILLAR sheds light on Ortiz case during annual mental health seminar
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event
‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event
Jobseekers take part in City of Laredo Winter hiring event