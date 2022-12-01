Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -An attorney part of the trial of Juan David Ortiz has resigned from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, Josh Davila, resigned on Thursday.

Alaniz assures the public this will not affect the ongoing trial of Juan David Ortiz.

The resignation is not tied to the trial, Alaniz says it was in reference to “administration.”

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, also known as &amp;ldquo;La Barbie&amp;rdquo;
Drug lord ‘La Barbie’ listed as ‘not in U.S. custody’
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Trial of former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women enters day three
Accident reported on Highway 359
Accident reported on Highway 359
File: Laredo Public Library
City of Laredo to hold winter hiring event on Thursday
Lenny Rodriguez, 13, was an eighth grader who died after getting shot in September. Two other...
13-year-olds accused of slaying to be tried as juveniles

Latest News

Give a little bit during this year’s ‘Mission Give Laredo’
Give a little bit during this year's 'Mission Give Laredo'
Give a little bit during this year's 'Mission Give Laredo'
City of Laredo Parks hosting concert in the park and holiday events
City of Laredo Parks hosting concert in the park and holiday events
File photo
City of Laredo Parks hosting concert in the park and holiday events