Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -An attorney part of the trial of Juan David Ortiz has resigned from the Webb County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the district attorney, Isidro Alaniz, Josh Davila, resigned on Thursday.

Alaniz assures the public this will not affect the ongoing trial of Juan David Ortiz.

The resignation is not tied to the trial, Alaniz says it was in reference to “administration.”

