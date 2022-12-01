LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled.

The Laredo Police are looking for Lena Josephine Rodriguez, 40 who has an active arrest warrant.

Rodriguez is facing a total bond of $25,000 signed by Judge Jose “Pepe” Salinas

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to call 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

