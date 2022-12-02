Attorney for newly sworn-in city councilmember speaks out on lawsuit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The attorney representing a newly sworn-in city councilmember in a lawsuit has spoken out, responding to the 16-page lawsuit filed Wednesday, November 30 by Ricardo “Richie” Rangel.

Roberto Balli is representing Daisy Campos Rodriguez of District 2. The lawsuit claims illegal votes were cast in the race for the District 2 council seat.

Attorneys representing Rangel claim 51 people should not have voted in District 2, citing they illegally moved into the district to vote. If true, that would be a violation of Texas election law.

In response to those allegations, Balli says laws are not broken when people move from one place to another. “They’re throwing out names of people who they say just moved into the district because somehow that’s wrong. People just built a house in the district. They just moved into the district, yes. They just moved in. They didn’t move in to vote. They moved in because they have a brand new house in the district and so they’re throwing out names of people and it’s false,” Balli said.

Balli added, “Daisy Campos didn’t ask anybody to register to vote. She didn’t sign up anybody to register to vote. She doesn’t have any people working for her to sign up people to vote. So, if people move around that’s not a surprise. There are people who move around, everybody moves around, and so to have four people living in a house is not a shock or seven people in a house is not a shock. More people live in homes.”

Balli went on to say that the issue can take anywhere between a few weeks and a few months to resolve in court. While the case is ongoing, he says councilmember Rodriguez will continue to preside over District 2.

