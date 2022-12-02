CBP launches Global Business Identifier Pilot program to increase visibility

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has launched a pilot program that to keep a close eye on goods coming in and out of the country.

The agency launched its Global Business Identifier Pilot that will help increase supply chain visibility.

CBP will work with 13 government agencies to deploy a Global Business Identifier that will test a single business identifier that will improve the U.S. ability to identify high-risk shipments and facilitate permitted trade.

According to Rick Pauza with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, this new policy will help monitor goods that might be counterfeit or illegal.

“Companies that participate in this pilot program will provide a unique identifier code that more precisely identifies the shipment, the manufacture, where the shipment is coming from and we’ll be able to utilize that information to more effectively target the shipments we want to take a look at,” said Pauza. “The shipments that violate U.S. intellectual property rights law and U.S. Safety laws.”

CBP will partner with agencies such as the Food and Drug Administration, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission to be able to customize the codes and identify the shipments coming into the country.

Those in the trade industry are encouraged to register and take part in the program.

