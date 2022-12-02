Shop Local
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents.

The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.

After a biometric verification check, the law enforcement database confirmed that Salinas had an outstanding warrant for fondling of a child out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The warrant was confirmed to be active, and Salinas was turned over to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

