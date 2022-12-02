Colonel Santos Benavides School Teacher selected as KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a Friday morning full of surprises for a well-deserving UISD teacher.

Sylvia Martinez, a fifth-grade teacher at Colonel Santos Benavides School was stunned as the group from KGNS, UISD, and members of the Joey Tellez Law Firm entered her classroom to announce that she was selected as the KGNS Teacher of the Month for November.

Martinez received sixteen nominations from students and was awarded $250 courtesy of the Tellez Law Firm.

After overcoming her initial surprise, Ms. Martinez went on to discuss how her teaching methods evolved after students return to campus post-covid.

“My method was to embrace their differences and teach them at their level and just bring them higher and higher and be patient, be loving, be caring and be there for them,” said Martinez.

The KGNS Teacher of the Month Program recognizes two teachers each month.

