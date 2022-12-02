Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial

BEXAR COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The trial of a former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women has entered the fifth day.

After another day of testimony and going over evidence, specifically the interrogation video of Juan David Oritz; the court met on Friday morning to pick up where they left off.

Day five started with Webb County Sheriff’s Office Captain Federico Calderon taking the stand again, providing a brief overview about the encounter between Ortiz and Erika Pena.

Calderon recounted the moments when Pena said she was “freaking out”.

According to Calderon, after piecing together that Ortiz was behind the murders, Pena started to act nervous to the point where she even threw up.

After more testimony from Calderon, attorneys played more footage of the interrogation video.

