Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for paisanos

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many have been making their way to Mexico to visit family and friends for the holidays since last week.

The Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau said it expects to see a larger number of travelers than previous years, close to what they saw before the pandemic hit.

The visitors bureau along with the Mexican Consulate are preparing a rest stop for paisanos at mile marker 13 on I-35 to make their holiday travel a safe and enjoyable experience.

The bureau will hold a press conference next week to provide more details but what we know right now is that the dates when the rest stop will be operational are from Dec. 16 through the 18.

“I can tell you that last year we serviced 1500 vehicles in one of the caravans and we serviced almost 3000 people just at our rest stop at mile marker 13,” said Aileen Ramos. “So we expect those numbers to increase this year given that people feel more comfortable traveling and they see different opportunities to travel into Mexico this year.”

Several caravans will also be meeting in Laredo to travel to Zacatecas and San Luis Potosí.

These travelers will meet at the Sames Auto Arena and Uni-Trade Stadium.

