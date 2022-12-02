Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Environmental Services Department collecting hazardous waste this Saturday

(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will be hosting a hazardous waste collection event.

The Laredo Environmental Services Department will be collecting items that have chemicals that could cause pollution and damage to people’s health and the environment.

Officials with the department will be accepting items such as paints, cleaning materials, car batteries and insecticides.

Ivan Santoyo with the environmental services department said you can bring electronics, old computers, radios, microwaves that are no longer working and even old cell phones.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the 1800 block of Hillside Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

