Laredo to reevaluate speed bump ordinance

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Aside from water quality, Laredo city council members say they are receiving complaints regarding another major topic from residents: speed bumps.

In November, the city’s traffic department suggested a change to the process of how and where speed bumps can be placed. While some in city council feel the community has the right to suggest where they should be installed, the traffic department has a different process for installing them.

Alberto Torres, councilmember for District 4 said, “what we are trying to do is reevaluate the ordinance, remove or adjust things that make it much more difficult for constituents to request speed bumps. Also, the negatives of a speed bump. Fire and police have always told us it takes longer for an emergency vehicle to get to a 911 call. It increases the response time to render aid to someone who calls 911.”

Torres said that while he understands concerns by the community about installing speed bumps in areas with a high volume of traffic, there are particular sections in town where speed bumps are not allowed to be placed.

