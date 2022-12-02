Morning fog and warm temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good Friday morning waking up to some fog and mist this morning in the 50s.

The fog and mist should clear out by mid morning temperatures will warm up around the 60s by 11AM.

Today partly to mostly sunny warm a high of 74 with SSE winds.

Tonight fogging, increasing clouds and a low of 63.

Saturday rain chances will be possible due to the increase of moisture coming from the gulf and a weak cold front that is expected to enter South Texas during the afternoon hours.

Also, tomorrow during the morning hours fog will be possible until 11am .

This weekend into next week its going to be warmer and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies .

Have a great weekend.

