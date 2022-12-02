Pop. Off the Clock Episode 8

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a Thanksgiving hiatus, the girls are back to catch viewers up on all the latest entertainment news!

In this week’s episode, they tackle all the holiday love (13:14-35:49), the newly released trailer for the ‘Harry & Meghan’ docuseries (35:49-47:34), and the annual Spotify Wrapped (47:34-56:00). Plus, hear their take on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season finale (56:00-1:11:39).

