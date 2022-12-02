Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer accident is causing traffic congestion on the southbound lane of I-35.

The accident happened on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. on I-35 near mile marker 13 and 14.

Video shows a semi-truck rolled on its side on the southbound lane as well as the median of the interstate.

The driver was hauling wood during the time of the accident.

Crews were seen taking the planks of wood out from the trailer.

No word at this time on the driver’s condition.

