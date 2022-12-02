Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A tractor trailer accident is causing traffic congestion on the southbound lane of I-35.

The accident happened on Friday at around 7:30 a.m. on I-35 near mile marker 13 and 14.

Video shows a semi-truck rolled on its side on the southbound lane as well as the median of the interstate.

The driver was hauling wood during the time of the accident.

Crews were seen taking the planks of wood out from the trailer.

No word at this time on the driver’s condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Davila
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Jose Luis Jimenez Gamez, 34
Man charged with human smuggling after migrants found in conex box
(Source: Raycom Media)
Man allegedly struck by semi-trailer dies from injuries
Lena Josephine Rodriguez, 40
Woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
Attorney for newly sworn-in city councilmember speaks out on lawsuit

Latest News

Isaul Salinas, 51
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Day four reacap of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Day four reacap of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Laredo to reevaluate speed bump ordinance
Laredo to reevaluate speed bump ordinance