WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted.

KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel coverage of the trial on its YouTube Channel.

