City of Laredo collects household hazardous waste

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo hosted its bi-annual “Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event” on Saturday at El Metro Park & Ride.

The Environmental Services Department offered easy and convenient drive-through disposal of household hazardous waste for Laredo residents.

Ivan Santoyo, with the City of Laredo Environmental Services Department, said these events help keep families safe and keeps these chemicals away from the Rio Grande.

“We do this, and more and more people as they become aware of it, they decide to clean up their garages,” said Santoyo. “People just store chemicals, and then they forget they have them. Or they have residues and then they go buy more, and we tend to accumulate over time. But this is the opportunity, instead of dumping them down the sink or in the toilet, which can contaminate our water ways, we rather them bring them here.”

People who wish to dispose of household hazardous materials can stop at the department’s permanent facility at the City’s landfill. The next drive-through event will be in May 2023.

