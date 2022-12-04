Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo

Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Firefighters battled a fire for nearly twenty hours on highway 359.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the blaze was reported at the City of Laredo Recycling Center on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 shortly after 6:15 P.M.

Officials with the department said 13 Units were sent out to the scene, and high wind speed caused the fire to grow last night.

Overnight the flames were put out and the all-clear was given on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 shortly after 2 P.M.

Shortly before noon on Saturday 95% of the fire was contained and two units were still at the Recycling Center checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the department.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tractor trailer accident reported on I-35
Tractor trailer rollover reported on I-35
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Day 5 of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Isaul Salinas, 51
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child
Joshua Davila
Webb County prosecutor quits in middle of Juan David Ortiz Trial
Sylvia Martinez
Colonel Santos Benavides School Teacher selected as KGNS Teacher of the Month

Latest News

Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Laredo Environmental Services Department collecting hazardous waste this Saturday
Laredo Environmental Services Department collecting hazardous waste this Saturday
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for paisanos
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau prepares for paisanos
Laredo Environmental Services Department collecting hazardous waste this Saturday