Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Firefighters battled a fire for nearly twenty hours on highway 359.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the blaze was reported at the City of Laredo Recycling Center on Friday, December 2nd, 2022 shortly after 6:15 P.M.

Officials with the department said 13 Units were sent out to the scene, and high wind speed caused the fire to grow last night.

Overnight the flames were put out and the all-clear was given on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 shortly after 2 P.M.

Shortly before noon on Saturday 95% of the fire was contained and two units were still at the Recycling Center checking for hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the department.

