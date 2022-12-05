Shop Local
Arrest documents reveal details about central Laredo standoff

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing 27 shots at law enforcement during an hours long standoff that was reported last month.

Laredo Police received the call on Nov. 22 at around 6:18 p.m. saying that a man identified as Josue Perez was armed with a gun and wanted to hurt himself.

The caller informed police, that Perez suffered from depression and had gotten into a fight with a family member the day before.

Roughly 20 minutes later, officers advised dispatch that they were attempting to make contact with Perez who had barricaded himself inside an ambulance and began firing shots at officers from inside the vehicle.

Laredo Police set up a perimeter and waited for SWAT and negotiators to arrive.

They were able to get Perez to surrender at 11:45 p.m.

Authorities recovered a black 9-millimeter handgun from the ambulance along with 27 casings.

He was charged with ten counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a public servant as well as domestic assault.

