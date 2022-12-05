Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

City of Laredo Mayoral Debate

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo will have a new mayor in charge, but the mayoral race has headed to a runoff.

The two candidates for Laredo’s next mayor are, Mercurio Martinez III and Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.; both candidates came the closest to reaching that 50 percent threshold.

Both candidates stopped by the KGNS studios for a quick debate where they spoke about some of the issues they would like to tackle.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
A fire was reported at the Laredo city limits in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday.
Tractor trailer catches on fire
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Day 5 of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Jose Luis Jimenez Gamez, 34
Man charged with human smuggling after migrants found in conex box

Latest News

Deadline to run for public office approaching
Early voting underway for runoff elections
Elections office extends hours
Countywide polling sites approved for future elections
Early Voting for runoff elections starts tomorrow
Early Voting for runoff elections starts today!
South Dakota Republicans dominated the November 2022 general election in South Dakota. Now more...
Republicans dominate in South Dakota general election