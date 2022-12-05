Fog and mist continues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it’s the start of the week and not much of a change in weather.

Take some extra time in your morning commute were under a fog advisory until 9AM.

The fog and mist will continue through mid morning and it’s expected to be cloudy with a little bit of sunshine to warm up into the upper 70s.

Tonight partly cloudy and mild a low of 65 with possible fog until Tuesday morning.

This week will be warm highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with humid conditions.

Have a great day

