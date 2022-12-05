Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6

BEXAR COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It’s the second week of the trial for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women.

Monday morning started with District Attorney Chilo Alaniz introducing a new prosecuting attorney, Rogelio Soto, who examined the first witness of the day Brandon Stern with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

He was one of the sheriff’s deputies who assisted with the investigation, specifically collecting the evidence.

Stern went over some of the evidence that was found at the crime scene where the first victim was found.

You can watch KSAT’s Livestream coverage of the trial.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.