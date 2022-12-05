Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6

By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEXAR COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - It’s the second week of the trial for the former Border Patrol agent accused of killing four women.

Monday morning started with District Attorney Chilo Alaniz introducing a new prosecuting attorney, Rogelio Soto, who examined the first witness of the day Brandon Stern with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

He was one of the sheriff’s deputies who assisted with the investigation, specifically collecting the evidence.

Stern went over some of the evidence that was found at the crime scene where the first victim was found.

You can watch KSAT’s Livestream coverage of the trial.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Jose Luis Jimenez Gamez, 34
Man charged with human smuggling after migrants found in conex box
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Day 5 of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Isaul Salinas, 51
CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child

Latest News

Manhunt Monday
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
Juan David Ortiz
Juan David Ortiz trial enters day six
Ever Varela-Galeano, 32.
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
Laredo Police Department shares tips to keep Christmas decorations safe.
Keep your Christmas decorations safe