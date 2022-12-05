Keep your Christmas decorations safe

Shop Local
Laredo Police Department shares tips to keep Christmas decorations safe.
Laredo Police Department shares tips to keep Christmas decorations safe.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Christmas approaches, the Laredo Police Department shares tips to prevent missing decorations.

The Department recommends putting inflatables on top of your roof, use hooks to secure inflatables, and install motion sensor lights.

LPD says placing decorations closer to homes and away from sidewalk also helps keep these safe, as well as adding identifying marks to them in case they need to be recovered.

