Keep your Christmas decorations safe

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Christmas approaches, the Laredo Police Department shares tips to prevent missing decorations.

The Department recommends putting inflatables on top of your roof, use hooks to secure inflatables, and install motion sensor lights.

LPD says placing decorations closer to homes and away from sidewalk also helps keep these safe, as well as adding identifying marks to them in case they need to be recovered.

