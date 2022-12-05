Laredo City Council District 6 debate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a race of five candidates, the seat for City Council District Six is headed to a runoff.

L. Vish Viswanath and Dr. Tyler King are the two final candidates that will be on the ballot this December.

The two stopped by KGNS studios, where they spoke about some of the biggest issues affecting our city as well as the district six region.

