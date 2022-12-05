Laredo Fire and Red Cross team up for ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Department and the Red Cross are working to make sure that more homes are equipped with working smoke detectors.

As part of the Red Cross’ “Sound the Alarm” campaign, fire officials installed smoke detectors in homes that either did not have one or homes that were in need of a replacement.

A total of 150 smoke detectors were given by Red Cross and another 50 were given by the state.

According to Ricardo Oliva from the fire department, it’s important for every home to have a functioning smoke detector because they save lives.

“Smoke detectors are a lifesaving piece of equipment; we have two types of calls where smoke detector saves a life or a smoke detector does not work and we lose a life right? But the importance of smoke detectors cannot be overlooked, these smoke detectors are a piece of life saving equipment,” said Oliva.

Oliva goes on to say the campaign will continue and they are currently waiting another batch of equipment.

The fire department encourages residents to check its Facebook page for updates regarding the campaign.

