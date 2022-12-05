Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Ever Varela-Galeano, 32.

He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address is the 2300 block of Santa Maria Street in Laredo, Texas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call 956-415-2878.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

