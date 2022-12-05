‘Lights, Camera, Christmas Parade’ hits the streets this Friday!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Christmas Day may be three weeks away, but the streets of downtown Laredo will shine bright for an annual holiday parade!

It’s the 58th anniversary of the downtown Christmas parade and this year’s theme is ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas Parade!’

Several local organizations will compete for different categories including, best dance squad, best cheerleading squad and best Santa.

This year’s grand marshal is KGNS News Anchor Mindy Casso.

The parade is taking place this Friday, Dec. 9.

The parade starts at the Burlington on San Bernardo, and it will end at Garden Street.

The fun begins at 6 p.m.

