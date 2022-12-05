Local voter believes Laredo needs new elected officials

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s week two of early voting for the runoff elections and there are a few positions that are still to be determined in the Gateway City.

Juanita Martinez who was voting at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library said the water quality is her biggest concern and she hopes the next batch of officials make it a top priority.

“We want clean water, because we have to buy every time we go to the grocery, we have to buy water. So, that’s what I want, to get good water,” said Martinez.

Martinez went on to say that it’s time Laredo has new elected officials.

She also encourages people to go out and vote, especially young voters who might think it’s not important.

