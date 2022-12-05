Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Local voter believes Laredo needs new elected officials

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s week two of early voting for the runoff elections and there are a few positions that are still to be determined in the Gateway City.

Juanita Martinez who was voting at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library said the water quality is her biggest concern and she hopes the next batch of officials make it a top priority.

“We want clean water, because we have to buy every time we go to the grocery, we have to buy water. So, that’s what I want, to get good water,” said Martinez.

Martinez went on to say that it’s time Laredo has new elected officials.

She also encourages people to go out and vote, especially young voters who might think it’s not important.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ever Varela-Galeano, 32.
Laredo man wanted for aggravated assault
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Firefighters extinguish a fire in east Laredo
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
Day five of Juan David Ortiz capital murder trial
Juan David Ortiz trial: Day 6

Latest News

‘Lights, Camera, Christmas Parade’ hits the streets this Friday!
Laredo Fire and Red Cross team up for ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign
Laredo Fire and Red Cross team up for ‘Sound the Alarm’ campaign
Local voter believes Laredo needs new elected officials
Local voter believes Laredo needs new elected officials
File photo: L&F Distributors Christmas Parade
‘Lights, Camera, Christmas Parade’ hits the streets this Friday!